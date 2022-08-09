One more accused in murder of Praveen Nettaru arrested in Sullia, Karnataka

On Tuesday, a further accused in the murder of Praveen Nettaru was arrested by the Dakshina Kannada district police. Abdul Kabeer, a 33-year-old man of Sullia town, was identified as the accused. ‘An investigation is going on. All the assailants have been identified and a search for them is going on,’ police said.

So far, seven accused have been arrested in relation to the murder investigation. On July 26, while Praveen Nettaru was leaving his broiler business after closing, he was attacked with deadly weapons in front of the building.

Following the murder, there was unrest in the Dakshina Kannada district in a number of locations, with reports of stone-pelting and police use of lethal force. As protests broke out, Section 144 was imposed in the Puttur district, and security was increased. Following this occurrence, security personnel were stationed at Bellare village in the Dakshina Kannada district.