Gulf country extends working hours of healthcare institutions

Aug 15, 2022, 07:09 pm IST

Muscat: Ministry of Health in Oman has extended the working hours of the government primary healthcare institutions. As per the new order, all  government primary healthcare institutions  will work  till 9.30 pm on week days. The hospitals, however, will provide healthcare services round the clock.

The Health Centres Affairs department at the General Directorate of Primary Health Care at the Ministry of Health has organized work at the health centres according to some criteria. The government primary healthcare institutions have been classified into four groups, namely, A, B, C and D. The classification is based on the location of the health centre (whether within the city or in a mountainous area) and the availability of beds, inpatient services and childbirth.

The working hours and timings at primary healthcare institutions, which are divided into morning and evening shifts on official working days, begin from 7:30 in the morning and continue till 9:30 in the evening. Work during weekends and official holidays continue till 4:30 pm in just one shift.

 

