US CDC is looking into an E. coli incident as some Wendy’s customers become ill

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are looking into an E. coli outbreak that has affected four states and is believed to have originated from an undisclosed food source. It’s claimed that many of the sick persons consumed sandwiches from Wendy’s Co.

The FDA revealed on Friday that 22 of the 37 sick were said to have consumed romaine lettuce-topped Wendy’s sandwiches in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania in the week before becoming ill.

The investigators have not yet determined the extent of the issue or whether the vegetable used in Wendy’s sandwiches was offered for sale or consumption at other places.

The burger chain declared that, as a precaution, sandwich lettuce will no longer be served at any of its local restaurants. The four states are home to about 1,100 of the 5,940 Wendy’s outlets in the United States.

The illness, which struck between July 26 and August 8, has resulted in the hospitalisation of ten persons, three of whom in Michigan have suffered from a renal failure-like condition.

E. coli bacteria are typically present in the intestines of healthy humans and animals. Many strains are risk-free, but some might cause vomiting, strong stomach cramps, and bloody diarrhoea.

The CDC claims that there may be more affected people and that the outbreak may not be limited to the four states.