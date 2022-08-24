Indian Railways changes schedule of this superfast express train

New Delhi: The Northern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has changed the schedule of a superfast express train running between Indore and New Delhi. The decision was taken for the convenience of passengers.
Train number 20957/20958 Superfast Express between Indore-New Delhi (Via Fatehabad-Ratlam-Nagda) will operate 3 days a week from August 24. Train No. 20957 Indore – New Delhi Superfast Express will depart from Indore at 04.45 PM every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday and will reach New Delhi at 05.05 AM the next day.
Train number 20958 New Delhi – Indore Tri-Weekly Superfast Express will depart New Delhi at 07:15 PM every Thursday, Saturday, and Monday from August 25 to reach Indore at 06:45 AM the next day.
This train will have air-conditioned, sleeper and general class coaches and will stop at Badnagar, Ratlam, Nagda, Ramganj Mandi, Kota Jn., Sawai Madhopur Jn., Bharatpur Jn. and Mathura Jn. in both the journeys.
