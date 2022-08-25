Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh guarantees financial support to flood victims

Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, has promised financial support to those impacted by the state’s flooding. The flood-affected districts of Vidisha, Morena, Bhind, and Sheopur were surveyed from the air on Wednesday by the chief minister. Mr. Chouhan travelled by boat to the affected villages, where he met the victims by wading through knee-deep water.

‘The situation created by excessive rain and floods is under control. As soon as the flood water recedes, systems should be restored in all the affected villages and cities within 48 hours,’ Mr Chouhan said.

‘Top priority should be given to restoration of sanitation, drinking water and electricity supply. Relief and rehabilitation work should also be started immediately. The assessment of the loss of houses, household items, crops and cattle due to floods and excessive rain should be ensured in a transparent manner and with sensitivity. Financial help will be provided to those affected,’ he added.

Additionally, Mr. Chouhan phoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him of the flood situation in the state. Approximately 100 villages in Morena, Bhind, and Sheopur have been affected by the heavy water release from Rajasthani dams that caused the Parvati and Chambal rivers to swell.

In order to be prepared for anything, over 6,000 villagers have been moved to safer areas, and 13 disaster response teams have been deployed in three districts of the Gwalior-Chambal region.