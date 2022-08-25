Vivo launches new 4G smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched a new 4G smartphone named Vivo Y22s in Vietnam. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone is priced at VND 5,990,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500) in Starlit Blue and Yellow Green colours. Details about the global availability and pricing of the new phone are yet to be announced.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC. The handset features a 6.55-inch full-HD (720 x 1,612) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio and 530 nits of peak brightness.

The phone packs a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor at the front for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, gravity sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor light sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, face unlock and proximity sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 21.5 hours of online HD video streaming and up to 9.4 hours of gaming on a single charge.