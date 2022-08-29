Ranveer Singh registers his statement regarding the nude photoshoot issue with the Mumbai police

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who most recently found himself at the centre of a controversy after posing naked for a magazine photoshoot, on Monday gave a statement to the Mumbai Police regarding a FIR that had been filed against him.

Ranveer had the FIR filed against him on July 26 as a result of a report sent to the Chembur Police Station. According to reports, the lawsuit was brought about as a result of an NGO official’s accusation that the actor had offended women’s feelings with his nude images.

Ranveer entered the Mumbai Chembur Police station today at 7:30 am despite being requested to appear on August 30. On Monday, the ‘Padmaavat’ star had his testimony recorded there for two hours. The FIR was filed by the Mumbai Police in accordance with several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 292 (sale of obscene books, etc.), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

On July 21, pictures from Ranveer’s photo shoot were uploaded online. Ranveer can be seen in them with no clothing on. He was seen reclining on a rug naked in one of the pictures, emulating Burt Reynolds’ well-known look.