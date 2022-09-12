Acoording to a study, grapes can help increase the lifespan of a person.

Grape consumption can prove to be extremely surprising, as it can aid in a decrease in fatty liver while lengthening a person’s lifespan, according to a recent study published in the journal ‘Foods.’

Recent research by Dr. John Pezzuto and his Western New England University team show astonishing effects of grape consumption in addition to its amazing effects on health and lifespans.

Together with a high-fat diet, grapes enhanced the levels of antioxidant genes and delayed natural death. According to Pezzuto, his best guess is that the shift shown in the study would add an extra 4-5 years to a person’s lifespan.

In a different investigation led by Dr. Pezzuto and his team and reported in the journal Antioxidants, it was found that grape consumption altered the way genes were expressed in the brain and enhanced the ability to recognise behaviour, both of which were impaired by a high-fat diet.

According to a third study conducted by a team led by Dr. Jeffrey Idle, grapes affect not only gene expression but also metabolism.