A rare opportunity for education was provided to dozens of children from a nomadic community in Chad as they were jammed together on mats in an outdoor classroom and observed as their teacher wrote simple arithmetic.

The International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs estimates that as of 2018, 0% of nomad women and less than 1% of nomad men were enrolled in education.

In 2019, Leonard Gmaigue was inspired to start a mobile school after witnessing children having fun at a nomad camp in Toukra during regular school hours. The 28-year-old remembered a time when he had little when they got their official start.

Gmaigue claimed that nearly three years later, thanks to donations, his school now moves with the neighbourhood around every two months and has 69 children of various ages enrolled. They had never attended school before, none of them, he boasted, adding that ‘now they can already write their names correctly, explain themselves in French, and do calculations,’ according to Reuters.

He has learnt various nomadic lifestyles in addition to teaching, including how to conserve water, eat a diet high in milk, and become used to pacing around and relocating the school.

With a population of 16 million people, 7 percent of them are nomads and one of the poorest countries in the world, Chad, has received an insufficient education.