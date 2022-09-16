CBI team begins investigation in Sonali Phogat death case

The Central Bureau of Inquiry (CBI) team arrived in Goa on Friday to take over the Goa Police’s investigation into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Before starting their investigation, officers from the federal investigation agency obtained all the required data from the local police.

Both the location where Sonali Phogat was living in Goa and Curlie’s shack, where she was last seen partying hours before she died, are expected to be visited by the team. She booked rooms, but they are still sealed.

Two of the accused are also likely to be taken into custody by the CBI team after being produced before the Mapusa Sessions Court.