Delhi police arrested man for sending out fake electricity bill SMS

A man was arrested by Delhi Police on allegations of scamming people by allegedly informing them that their electricity connection would be cut off for failing to pay previous bills. In addition, the police seized from the accused’s possession 3 mobile phones, 3 SIM cards, 20 debit/credit cards, 4 chequebooks, 1 BharatPe POS device, etc.

Dinesh Chand has been identified as the accused. A complaint was made to the Cyber police station by a person who claimed to have received a WhatsApp message advising that his electricity will be cut off since the bill from the previous month had not been updated.

‘Dear customer, your electricity will be disconnected tonight at 9.30 pm from the electricity office because your previous month’s bill was not updated. Please immediately contact our electricity customer service at 8250953970,’ the message read.

Additionally, the complainant got a call requesting that he download an ‘Electricity APK’ file to his mobile device. Two transactions of Rs 49,805 and Rs 49,645 were made after he downloaded and installed the APK file, debit card transactions the money from his bank account.

After a thorough technical investigation (including gathering bank account information and scanning a suspect’s mobile details), the accused was arrested in Dwarka.