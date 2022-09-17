Learner’s license for plus two students; Kerala MVD proposes curriculum updation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is about to submit a proposal to the education department for updating Class 12 curriculum with rules relating to driving, so that students can get their learner’s license on completion of studies. The proposal is to include driving license course along with Class 12 exams.

The MVD has already prepared the curriculum, which will be handed over to the Education Department next week. If the state government approves the same, it will approach the Centre to amend the existing laws in this regard. As of now, only those who cross 18 years of age can secure a learner’s license.

The proposal will be handed over on September 28 and on education department’s nod, the transport rules will be amended. The move comes in the wake of rampant driving rule violations and accidents among youngsters. Presently, the education department has decided to include traffic rules and allied awareness related topics in the curriculum. The decision on inclusion of learner’s license course will be taken after extensive deliberations and review, said sources.

If the State gives the nod to the proposal, the required amendments should also be effected in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The MVD has decided to approach the Central government for this. The Department mainly sees two objectives with the initiative – to end the current lapses in obtaining a learner’s license and to make the students aware of the road safety rules.