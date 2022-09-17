On PM’s birthday, Delhi restaurant to launch ‘56-inch Modi Ji’ Thali

On September 17, the prime minister’s birthday, a restaurant in Delhi plans to introduce a ‘thali’ in his honour. Connaught Place’s ARDOR 2.1 restaurant has developed a special plan to honour PM Modi’s birthday.

The restaurant will serve a significant thali called the ‘56inch Modi Ji’ Thali, which has 56 items and includes both vegan and non-vegetarian meals. Anyone who eats the Thali in 40 minutes will also receive Rs 8.5 lakhs from the restaurant, according to their offer.

According to restaurant owner Sumit Kalara, ‘I respect PM Modi Ji so much, he is the pride of our nation and we want to gift something unique on his birthday, so we decided to launch this grand thali that we have named ’56inch Modi Ji’ Thali. We want to gift him this thali and want him to come here and eat. But, due to security reasons, we can’t do that, so this is for all of his fans who love him a lot. Please come and enjoy this thali.’

He further added, ‘Yes, we decided to keep some rewards with this thali. If any of the two from a couple, finishes this thali in 40 minutes we will give them an 8.5 lakh rupees award. Also, among those who visit us between September 17-26 and eat this thali, the lucky winner or couple will win a trip to Kedarnath, because it is one of the favourite destinations of PM Modi Ji.’

The day of the PM’s birthday will also be designated as a day for coastal cleanup.