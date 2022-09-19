Roof collapsed in UP’s Deoria; 3 died

In Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, the roof of a two-story building fell, causing three people die. The three people were family members who lived in the building, according to the police.

Dilip (35), Chandni (30), and their two-year-old daughter are the three people who died. Their bodies were removed from under the rubble after the roof of the building collapsed.

After authorities arrived, the nearby houses were evacuated. According to SP Sankalp Sharma, the police are looking into how the roof collapsed. For the past two to three days, the area has reportedly experienced heavy rain.

In Uttar Pradesh, there have been more fatalities related with the rain than before. As many as 12 persons died on Friday in different wall collapse incidents throughout the state, with nine deaths happening in Lucknow and three in Unnao as a result of heavy rain.