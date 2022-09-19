The focus of the UNGA in 2022 will be on climate change, emissions, and net-zero.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York will be dominated by the problem of extreme weather events, which are made worse by climate change. The high-level sessions will begin on Monday as part of the 77th session of the UNGA, which is currently taking place in the United States.

The meetings are taking place while severe weather events wreak havoc in several regions of the planet. Environmental problems related to climate change have not only gotten worse but also more frequent, from the biblical floods in Pakistan to the devastating droughts in China and Europe.

The UN in a release said that this year’s theme, ‘A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges’, ‘acknowledges the shared roots of crises such as COVID-19, climate change, and conflict—and the need for solutions that build global sustainability and resilience.’

Countries keep missing their emission targets, and the impending energy crisis in Europe brought on by the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is expected to make things worse. It is important to note that achieving net zero global carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and 2070, respectively, will require setting ambitious net zero targets.

World leaders, sustainability experts, legislators, and climate activists are anticipated to explore how to quicken the transition to net zero. In the meantime, talks on how the climate is related to global geopolitics are also on the table for discussion.