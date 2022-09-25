Photo of Queen Elizabeth II ‘s chapel ledger stone released

The monarch was laid to rest on Monday in the George VI Memorial Chapel, where the black memorial stone has been inserted into the chapel’s floor.

The Queen, her parents, and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, are all memorialised on the stone.

It takes the place of an earlier slab honouring George VI and the Queen Mother.

‘George VI 1895-1952’ and ‘Elizabeth 1900-2002’ are now written on the clean stone, followed by a metal Garter Star, ‘Elizabeth II 1926-2022,’ and ‘Philip 1921-2021.’

The Order of the Garter, the highest order of knighthood in the British honours system, included all four of the royals. The monarch and other powerful individuals make form the order of chivalry, which has its roots in mediaeval times.

In honour of the Queen’s passing, flower tributes and wreaths surround the recently erected stone. To complement the prior ledger stone, it is composed of hand-carved Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays.

On Monday, the late monarch joined her parents, her sister, and her husband for a private burial at the George VI Memorial Chapel, which was also attended by King Charles III. The major events of the day, the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service in Windsor, were followed by the nighttime service.

Starting on Thursday, the general public will be able to pay a fee to see the ledger stone in person.

On that day, the chapel will once again be open to the public. Sundays are the only days it is open to worshippers only.

According to the chapel’s website, adult admission to the castle is £28.50 on Saturdays and £26.50 on other days.