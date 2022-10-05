Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and Barry Sharpless wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The invention of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry was credited with Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and Barry Sharpless winning the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

While Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless created the groundwork for a functional type of click chemistry in which molecular building blocks fit together with ease and speed. When Carolyn Bertozzi started using it in live things, she expanded its application.

The theme of this year’s Chemistry Prize is working with what is straightforward and uncomplicated rather than overcomplicating things. Even a simple path can lead to the construction of functional molecules, according to Nobel Committee for Chemistry Chair Johan Aqvist.

In accordance with Alfred Nobel’s wishes, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences presents the Chemistry Nobel Prize. So far, the committee has chosen 113 laureates in the field, of which seven have been women. Meanwhile, 25 chemistry prizes have been shared by two laureates.

The Chemistry Prize has only been been won twice, in 1958 and 1980, by Frederick Sanger.

The creation of an exact new method for molecular assembly known as organocatalysis earned Benjamin List and David MacMillan the top prize from the Nobel Committee in 2021. The device has significantly improved drug development and improved the environmental sustainability of chemistry.