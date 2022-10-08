Canada announces that the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will not be allowed to enter the country

Canada announced on Friday that they will not allow the top leadership of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to enter the country. The choice was made in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, while in police custody, which sparked widespread protests in Iran.

Over the years, the IRGC has been a contentious organisation, drawing criticism from the West for its involvement in international terrorist operations and espionage operations.

In response to the ‘treatment of women in Iran,’ Canada is planning to apply more focused sanctions, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Chrystia Freeland. The downing of the Ukrainian International Airlines airliner in January 2020 was another factor in the decision.

Based on official data, around 138 people on board had connections with Canada.

According to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, the government will define the group as a ‘terrorist organisation,’ which will result in the banishment of about 10,000 IRGC personnel.

The organisation won’t be entirely removed from the domestic criminal code’s blacklist, either.