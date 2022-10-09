Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello welcome their first child

Rafael Nadal, a Spanish tennis player, welcomed his first kid with wife Maria Francisca Perello on Saturday, October 8. Back in June, after hearing rumours of his wife’s pregnancy for a while, 36-year-old Rafael Nadal revealed in a news conference that she was indeed expecting.

Nadal and Maria were married in a ceremony on the Spanish island of Majorca on October 19, 2019. The pair is about to begin a new stage of their relationship as parents three years later.

On their official social media account, Real Madrid, a well-known soccer team in Spain, announced the news and congratulated Nadal and his spouse.

The football team posted on their Twitter account, saying, ‘Congratulations to Mara Perelló and our beloved honorary member @RafaelNadal on the birth of their first child. We share your joy at this time with you. Happy New Year!’

Being No. 2 in the current ATP rankings, Nadal has a strong possibility of ousting his countryman Carlos Alcaraz from the top spot before the end of this year in terms of his sports career. Recently, Nadal competed in the Laver Cup in London alongside the renowned Roger Federer, who retired from competitive tennis following the event.

After winning the Australian Open to open the year, Nadal went on to win the French Open for the fourteenth time in his remarkable career. However, he was forced to quit from the Wimbledon 2022 semifinals owing to injury. Following his defeat against Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the hard-court competition, he was eliminated from the US Open 2022.