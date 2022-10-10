Children arrested, TV channel hacked due to Anti-hijab protest in Iran

The Iranian security forces arrested several students inside of schools as the anti-hijab protest entered its fourth week, according to The Guardian. Additionally, Kurdistan’s educational institutions were shut down on Sunday by Iranian officials.

It all began following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, who was allegedly killed in custody by the morality police. Amini was arrested for allegedly violating the law requiring women to wear skirts and wear hijabs when she was later declared dead on September 16. Her death sparked the largest wave of unrest in Iran in nearly three years.

According to The Guardian, hackers are said to have taken control of Iran’s major news station and replaced photographs of Ali Khamenei with pictures of dead protesters. Hacktivist collective Edalat-e Ali took credit for the deed. Join us and rise up was the caption on the photos of the protestors.

Hundreds of high school girls and university students joined the protest against the regime. At the funeral for Amini, protests started in western Iran. To protest the death of the young woman in custody, women took off their hijabs. The women shouted ‘death to the dictator!’ as security personnel used tear gas to disperse the protesters.