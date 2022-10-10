Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 Pro smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new smartwatch named ‘Galaxy Watch5 Pro’ in the Indian markets. The Bluetooth variant of the smartwatch is priced at Rs 44,999 and the LTE variant comes at Rs 49,999. The new smartwatch is offered in 2 colours — black titanium and grey titanium.

The new smartwatch has has a new magnetic D-buckle sport band and also feature Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED displays. it is powered by dual core Exynos W920 chip and Wear OS 3.5 software. The device comes with several fitness and health tracking features like optical heart rate sensor (PPG), electrical heart rate sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA) sensor. It packs a 590mAh battery.

The smartwatch lets users access Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay, Messages, Keep Notes, Samsung Pay, Samsung Messages, Samsung Health, Bixby and other services.