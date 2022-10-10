Supreme Court to hear Enforcement Directorate’s appeal of Anil Deshmukh’s bail tomorrow

The Enforcement Directorate’s petition challenging the former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s release on bail in connection with a money laundering case against him was granted an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court today. Deshmukh was granted bail, which became effective on October 13.

Before a bench headed over by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta brought up the case on behalf of the financial investigation team. The bench directed that the case be heard by a bench headed over by Justice DY Chandrachud tomorrow.

Anil Deshmukh was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 4, but the ruling was postponed until October 12 at the ED’s plea. Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED and charged with violating the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in November.