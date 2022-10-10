The Supreme Court declines to hear a plea to declare ‘cow as a national animal’!

On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to take up a petition asking for a directive to the Centre to designate the cow as a national animal. The petitioner was questioned what basic right was being harmed by a bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka.

‘Does the court have a role in this? Why do you submit requests like this when we must impose fees? What basic freedom is abused? Just because you showed up in court, should we disregard the law?’ The bench stated. Cow protection is crucial, according to the petitioner’s attorney’s argument before the court.

The counsel withdrew the plea, and the case was dismissed as withdrawn when the bench indicated it would levy costs. A PIL filed by the NGO Govansh Sewa Sadan and others asking for a directive to the Centre to designate cows as a national animal was being heard by the top court.