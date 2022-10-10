These American terms like ‘depression’ are beyond my comprehension: Kapil Dev

When asked how he handled the intense strain of playing cricket at the top level, the former Indian captain Kapil Dev made a contentious statement. In his comments, Kapil was direct and disregarded the worries about athletes’ mental health.

Players should not participate if they feel excessive pressure to compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said Kapil, who acknowledged that he frequently hears this from players. Additionally, he asserted that ideas like ‘depression’ are American concepts with which he disagrees.

‘There seems to be a lot of pressure on players to participate in the IPL, as I frequently hear on television. I then just have one instruction: don’t play’ stated Kapil while speaking to a crowd at a gathering. ‘If a player is passionate, pressure won’t exist. These American terms, like depression, are beyond my comprehension. I’m a farmer, and we play the game because we like it; there shouldn’t be any pressure’ he Added.

Virat Kohli, the star batsman for India, recently revealed that he needed to take a vacation following the England tour because he was struggling mentally. The former Indian captain admitted that he was in fact acting intensely, and that his realisation came as a result of his time away from the game.