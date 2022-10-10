UAE president will meet Putin on Tuesday

According to the UAE state news agency WAM, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will go to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The news comes less than a week after OPEC+, a group of oil producers led by the UAE and Russia, agreed to significant cuts in oil production in defiance of US pressure.

According to insiders, the move by Saudi-led OPEC and its Russian-led allies, known as OPEC+, has strained relations between Washington and its traditional Gulf allies in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

The government of US President Joe Biden had worked hard to avert the output drop, trying to keep gasoline prices under control ahead of midterm elections in which his Democratic Party could lose control of Congress.

In July, Biden travelled to Jeddah for a Gulf meeting in an attempt to repair relations, but he returned without a deal for increased oil production.