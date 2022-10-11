According to a survey, Google Chrome to be most unsafe web browser.

New York: According to a poll done by Atlas VPN, Google Chrome, the most popular online browser worldwide, is the most vulnerable.

A total of 3,159 vulnerabilities have been discovered in Chrome so far this year.

Based on data from the VulDB vulnerability database between January 1 and October 5, 2022, the figures were calculated.

However, the report focuses on the overall number of vulnerabilities rather than the severity of vulnerabilities (including those with patches).

With 117 vulnerabilities, Mozilla’s Firefox was discovered to be the second-most susceptible browser.

806 vulnerabilities total, up 61% from the previous year, were discovered in Microsoft Edge.

Apple’s Safari is a browser that is among the safest. According to the survey, there were 1,139 vulnerabilities overall and 26 vulnerabilities in the Safari browser as of October 5.

With over 1 billion users, Safari is currently the second-most popular browser in the world, behind Google Chrome.

Only 344 vulnerabilities have been found in the Opera browser so far this year.

The survey observed that since Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera are all based on the Chromium engine, they may all be impacted by Chromium vulnerabilities.

To prevent potential data breaches, users were recently encouraged to upgrade the Google Chrome app by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN).