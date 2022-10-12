Bengaluru couple threatens to set themselves on fire in front of BBMP officials if their house was to be demolished

As the civic organisation resumed its drive to remove buildings that are illegally obstructing the city’s drainage, a couple in Bengaluru today stood in front of a bulldozer and threatened to set themselves on fire if their house was demolished.

The team came upon the pair while the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) was performing demolitions at the SR layout of KR Puram in the northeastern region of the city.

Sona Sen and her husband Sunil Singh yelled that they would light themselves on fire as the bulldozer drew near. One of them was holding a bottle of gasoline as they clung to the wall outside their house.

In tense footage, they can be seen pouring petrol on themselves as police officers and neighbours grab them and drag them away.

The duo appeared to be about to strike a match when water was dumped and sprayed on them.

Neighbors and others were seen asking with the civic officials to put a stop to the destruction and warning the couple not to make any foolish decisions.

The couple said they have documentation to show their residence is not unlawful and accused the authorities of trying to make them homeless.

Civic officials, however, asserted that the couple’s home is one of six in the neighbourhood that was partially constructed on a storm water drain.

Buildings obstructing storm water drains are being demolished all throughout Bengaluru after last month’s torrential rains damaged the city’s infrastructure by flooding offices and colonies.

Several areas in the IT city were submerged, including the Mahadevapura zone, Sarjapur area and Bellandur that have the maximum offices of tech behemoths.