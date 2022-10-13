‘I came forward to speak about Kevin Spacey because I was not the only victim,’ says Anthony Rapp

Kevin Spacey, a disgraced actor, is currently on trial in New York for alleged sexual assault. Actor Anthony Rapp charged Spacey with improperly groping him at a party in 1986 at the height of the #MeToo movement. At the time, Rapp was fourteen.

In a new development, according to Deadline, one of Rapp’s testimony’s statements sparked a shouting in the courtroom. Rapp was questioned by his lawyer Peter Saghir about whether or not he gave that infamous interview to Buzzfeed in order to increase his notoriety.

Rapp responded, ‘I came out because I knew I was not the only one Kevin Spacey had made advances to,’ Rapp added.

Spacey’s lawyer immediately objected to the claim and Judge Lewis A. Kaplan sustained the objection. He ordered the sentence be removed from the record and told the jury not to consider it.

According to Rapp’s account to Buzzfeed, Spacey lifted him up and partially sat on top of him. Rapp had claimed, ‘I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.’ He is asking for $40 million in compensation.

On the same day as the accusations, Spacey had offered an apology to Rapp. Additionally, he had come out as gay, which angered the LGBTQ community.

He commented on his social media accounts, ‘If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.’