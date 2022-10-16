The Paddington bears left as a ‘tribute to Queen Elizabeth’ will be donated!

A children’s charity will receive more than 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies that were left in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday. After the U.K.’s longest-reigning monarch passed away on September 8 at age 96, mourners left hundreds of memorials, including flowers and teddy bears, outside Buckingham Palace, in royal gardens in London, and outside Windsor Castle.

Following their joint appearance in a short comedic film at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities earlier this year to honour the monarch’s 70 years in power, the queen and Paddington bear, another beloved British icon, were associated. The queen can be heard telling the computer-animated Paddington bear in the movie that she enjoys stashing marmalade sandwiches in her handbag ‘for later’ and that she shares her love of marmalade sandwiches.

The hundreds of bears left as memorials to the queen will be expertly cleaned before being handed to Barnado’s, a children’s charity, according to a statement released on Saturday by Buckingham Palace and the royal parks. After nearly 30 years of serving as the organization’s patron, Elizabeth handed up the role to Camilla, now known as the Queen Consort and the wife of King Charles III.

Lynn Perry, CEO of Barnardo’s, stated, ‘We are honoured to be able to provide homes for the teddies that individuals left in her memory. We swear to take good care of these bears so they can provide happiness to the kids we help’.