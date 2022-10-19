Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist claims, Stopped from travelling to US

Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri photojournalist, claims that immigration officials at the Delhi airport prevented her from travelling to the United States ‘despite having a valid visa and ticket.’

For her work covering the Covid-19 pandemic for Reuters, Mattoo received the Pulitzer Prize. She stated that the 28-year-old photojournalist had a Monday flight to New York scheduled.

While travelling to New York to accept the Pulitzer Prize (@Pulitzerprizes), Mattoo wrote on Tuesday, ‘I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket.’

In the previous four months, Mattoo said that she had been stopped from travelling abroad a second time. ‘This is the second time I have been stopped without reason or cause. Despite reaching out to several officials after what happened few months ago but I never received a response. Being able to attend the award ceremony was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me (sic),’ she added.

The government or the airport administration has not yet addressed Mattoo’s claims.

For her work as a member of a Reuters team covering the Covid-19 issue in India, Mattoo was one of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners in the category of Feature Photography. Since 2018, Mattoo has been a freelance photojournalist who captures life in Kashmir under Indian control.