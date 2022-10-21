Police claims, woman plotted to frame accused in Ghaziabad gang-rape case, made fake charges

A new development in the case has emerged days after Ghaziabad police detained four people for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a 40-year-old Delhi woman. The woman’s accusations were rejected by the police on Thursday, and they claimed that the entire scheme was created because the woman and the accused have a long-standing property dispute.

According to the police, three people who helped the woman in her scheme have been arrested, and she is also expected to face charges. ‘The woman colluded with a man named Azad to cook up a false story to implicate the accused in an ongoing property dispute. Police have arrested Azad, the main kingpin, and his accomplices, Gaurav and Afzal. Cops have also seized an Alto car used in the conspiracy,’ said Meerut range Inspector General Praveen Kumar today.

‘The complaint was all a conspiracy hatched to file a rape case on the five men,’ the police officer said. The case gained attention on October 18 when a woman, a resident of Delhi, was found laying close to Ashram Road in Ghaziabad. After being taken to the hospital by the police, she filed a complaint.

Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women, had tweeted that the woman had been found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs bound, and with an iron rod placed in her privates. Four of the five males named had been arrested by police, who also filed a case and put up the property dispute issue.