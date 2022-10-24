Here’s how to create homemade protein powder.

Planning to make your own protein powder? It is always better as you know what goes into making that energy booster of yours. Pick your ingredients from the following list and make sure that you have a BPA-free container to store your powder. Customize it according to your taste and preference. What follows is all that you need to get going.

Select one of the following plant-based sources of protein for your protein basis.

Spirulina (2 tablespoon, equivalent to 8 grams of protein)

Nutritional yeast (3 tablespoon, equivalent to 12 grams of protein)

Choose any one or more from the following seeds. Each of them is rich in protein, serving around 12 grams of protein per serving.

Chia seeds (3 tbsp)

Hemp seeds (3 tbsp)

Sunflower seeds (3 tbsp)

Flax seeds (3 tbsp)

Pumpkin seeds (4 tbsp)

Sprouted brown rice powder (3 tbsp)

Quinoa, cooked (1 cup)

For add-ins, you can choose from the following. They will serve around 8 to 12 grams of protein per serving.

Almond meal (1/2 cup)

Carob powder (1/2 cup)

Maca powder (1/4 cup)

Pick from among the following nuts. These are high in protein and will provide you 9 to 14 grams of protein per serving.

Peanuts, dry and roasted (1/4 cup)

Pistachios, dry and roasted (1/4 cup)

Almonds (1/4 cup)

Cashews (1/4 cup)

Hazelnuts (1/4 cup)

Dried coconut (1/4 cup)

If you like to add some spices to your meals, you can opt for the following rich-in-protein ones. Add them as per your taste.

Cumin seeds (18 grams/100 grams)

Garlic powder (17 grams/100 grams)

Dried parsley (3 grams/100 grams)

Dried basil (3 grams/100 grams)

For enhancing the flavour of your protein powder, opt for any one of the following. Add them as per your taste:

Cardamom (11 grams/100 grams)

Black pepper (10 grams/100 grams)

Dried oregano (9 grams/100 grams)

Turmeric (8 grams/100 grams)

Grind them all together and use it in your smoothies or protein shakes.