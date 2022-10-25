250 air taxis to be in market by Archer Aviation by 2025

After setting a goal to have its aircraft certified by the end of 2024, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR.N) stated that it intends to build roughly 250 battery-electric air taxis in 2025 and scale up production in the years that follow.

‘We will produce 250 aircraft in our first year, 500 in our second, 650 in our third, and then we ramp it up to about 2,000 in our fourth year,’ CEO Adam Goldstein told Reuters in an interview.

By the end of 2024, Archer hopes to have its pilot-plus-four-passenger ‘Midnight’ aircraft certified, even though the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still developing certification guidelines for these cutting-edge aircraft.

In terms of aircraft manufacturing, we project 20 units in 2025 using our Archer model, according to JPM analyst Bill Peterson.

Though the ramp is not as steep as these businesses had predicted in their SPAC decks from more than a year ago, he continued, ‘We are not pessimistic on the space, but think it will take a little longer to play out.’