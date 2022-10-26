Equity and currency markets in India closed today on account of Diwali-Balipratipada

Mumbai: Equity and currency markets in the country will remain closed on Wednesday on the occasion of Diwali-Balipratipada. Trading in the markets will resume on Thursday. On Monday, too, domestic financial markets were closed for regular trading. The equity markets opened for a special one-hour Muhurat trading between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday. BSE Sensex index fell 287.70 points, or 0.48%, to close at 59,543.96. NSE Nifty declined 74.40 points, or 0.42%, to end at 17,656.35. The Indian rupee ended slightly lower at 82.73 against US dollar on Tuesday.