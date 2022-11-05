Man kills teenage daughter over love affair in Andhra

In Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, a father killed his 16-year-old daughter before admitting on social media. The dad, who was later arrested, said that he did this out of extreme anger over his daughter’s alleged relationship with a neighbour.

Vara Prasad, the accused, stated in the video that he killed his teenage daughter Nikitha Sri because she was ignoring her studies and had an affair with a local man.

Ambulance driver Prasad claimed that he satisfied all of his daughter’s demands, like those for school books and other things. He also advised her not to speak to the man, but she ignored his advice, which prompted him to kill her.

The incident happened on Friday at around 4.30 pm, according to the inspector of Vizag City One municipal police. According to the police, Prasad strangled his daughter to death with his belt. Later, he made a video confession in which he admitted to the crime.

The inquiry found that his wife had fled with another person 13 years ago. His older daughter also eloped with a man two years ago, and they are now living together. The younger daughter was now attempting to follow suit.

Vara Prasad has been taken into custody and a case has been filed under section 302 of the IPC. The police inspector stated that additional investigation is being conducted.