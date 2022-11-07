DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSInternationalScience

COP27 begins with world leaders gathering to discuss Earth’s most pressing issue, climate change

Nov 7, 2022, 05:08 pm IST
Opening Day Of COP27 In Sharm El Sheikh Alok Sharma President COP 26 middle attends an Opening Ceremony on the first day of the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference, held by UNFCCC in Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center, Egypt on November 6, 2022. Alok Sharma will hand over presidency to Sameh Shoukry of Egypt. COP27, running from November 6 to November 18 in Sharm El Sheikh focuses on implementation of measures already agreed during previous COPs. The Conference in Sharm El Sheikh focuses also on the most vulnerable communities as the climate crisis hardens life conditions of those already most disadvantaged. Sharm El Sheikh South Sinai Egypt PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xDominikaxZarzyckax originalFilename: zarzycka-openingd221106_nppia.jpg

The 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) has begun in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, with leaders from over 100 countries in attendance to discuss climate change, the planet’s most serious threat to survival.

While the summit is expected to keep the dreams of limiting the temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius and compensating poor nations for mounting climate damages.

Governments hope to keep a goal of averting the worst effects of global warming alive even as a slew of crises, ranging from a land war in Europe to rampant inflation, divert international attention. On the first day of ‘high-level’ international climate talks, nearly 50 heads of state or governments will take the stage on Monday.

India has welcomed the adoption of the COP27 agenda item Loss and Damage, which describes rich countries paying out funds to assist poor countries in dealing with the consequences of global warming for which they bear little responsibility.

High-income countries, including the United States and the European Union, voted down a proposal for a loss and damage financing body at COP26 last year in Glasgow, instead opting for a three-year funding dialogue.

‘Adaptation funding is highly inadequate and loss and damage funding have been almost negligible. Taking note of the situation, India along with other countries had been pursuing adoption of an agenda item on Loss and Damage finance. With the inclusion of this agenda item, India will be engaging constructively and actively on the subject during the course of discussions at COP27 and hoping that fair negotiations on Loss and Damage follow,’ Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav said.

Tags
shortlink
Nov 7, 2022, 05:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button