Gunathilaka suspended from Sri Lankan cricket after arrest over sexual assault

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Monday that Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended from all forms of cricket following his detention in Sydney for an alleged sexual assault and will not be considered for selection.

The 31-year-old was charged with sexual assault while in Australia for the T20 World Cup and was denied bail on Monday by a Sydney judge.

The SLC said in a statement, ‘The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and would not consider him for any selections…’

SLC stated that it has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for such behaviour and will work with Australian legal enforcement. SLC announced on Sunday that it will conduct an investigation into the event.

Gunathilaka played in the opening round of the World Cup against Namibia but was forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.

The Sri Lankan team was eliminated from the World Cup group stage after losing to England in their final match of the competition on Saturday.