Know the causes and treatments for Gynecomastia or enlarged breasts in men

Gynecomastia is a condition that makes breast tissue swell in boys and men. It is caused because of an imbalance of hormones estrogen and testosterone. Gynecomastia can affect one or both breasts, evenly or at times unevenly. Boys going through puberty, newborns and older men may develop gynecomastia because of changes in hormone levels and various other causes. About half of adolescent boys and as many as two-thirds of men older than 50 will have this to some degree.

There is another condition called ‘pseudogynecomastia’. Pseudogynecomastia is having enlarged breasts in men. But this happens due to fat deposits.

According to medical experts, all men are born with a small amount of breast tissue. But in men breasts do not develop like in women. There is a hormone called testosterone. This hormone help sexual growth in boys during puberty. But males also make some estrogen hormone. This hormone t steers sexual growth in girls. Gynecomastia occurs as a man or boy’s body make lesser amount of testosterone or the balance between testosterone and estrogen changes.

Causes:

Injury or diseases that affect the testicles, which make testosterone

Thyroid problems, since hormones from that gland control growth and sexual development

Some cancers, including tumors of the lungs, pituitary gland, or adrenal glands

Obesity, which can result in more estrogen

Illegal drugs, including anabolic steroids, marijuana, and heroin

Kidney failure

Liver disease

Gynecomastia does not cause any problems. But at times it can cause and men and boys to experience pain in their breasts and they may end up feeling embarrassed. Common symptoms of gynecomastia include swollen breast tissue and breast tenderness.

The condition can be treated using anti-androgen drugs. These drugs are used to treat enlargement of prostate, prostate cancer and some other conditions. Anabolic steroids, androgens, antibiotics, anti-anxiety medications, tricyclic anti-depressants, ulcer medications, chemotherapy, heart medications such as calcium channel blockers and gastric motility medications are also used in treatment of gynecomastia.