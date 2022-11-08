Ukraine claims Russian forces pillaging and occupying residences in Kherson ahead of battle

Ukraine accused Russia of robbing abandoned homes in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops dressed in civilian clothes in preparation for street warfare in what both sides expect to be one of the war’s pivotal engagements.

In recent days, Russia has urged citizens to leave Kherson in anticipation of a Ukrainian offensive to retake the city, which is Moscow’s only regional capital since its February invasion.

Kherson, which had a prewar population of about 300,000 people, has been left chilly and dark as power and water have been disconnected to the surrounding area for the past 48 hours, according to both sides.

Russian-installed officials blamed Ukraine for ‘sabotage’ and stated that they were working to restore power. According to Ukrainian officials, the Russians destroyed 1.5 kilometres of electrical lines, and power will most likely not be restored until Ukrainian forces retake the area.