Varun Dhawan provides an update on his health following a diagnosis of vestibular hypofunction.

Attended the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022 lately was Varun Dhawan. The actor disclosed his diagnosis of vestibular hypofunction, a condition that impairs balance, during the occasion. Varun revealed his diagnosis, saying, ‘Recently, I simply stopped. I was unaware of what had transpired. I experienced vestibular hypofunction, which is basically when your balance is off.’

Fans hoped for a quick recovery after the diagnosis was announced. Varun Dhawan recently posted an update on his health and said he is feeling much better than previously.

Varun Dhawan updated his followers on Twitter about his health. ‘Hey everyone, I’m aware that I recently gave an interview in which I mentioned that my health wasn’t perfect. I’ve been touched by the outpouring of love and concern that has followed and am actually quite motivated to return to 100 percent (sic),’ The actor wrote.

He continued by saying, ‘To all of you who have been worried, I would want to let you know that thanks to yoga, swimming, physiotherapy, and a change in lifestyle, I am doing much better. The most crucial thing is to get some sun. The blessings of Bhagwan (sic) come first.’

Varun Dhawan’s next film, Bhediya, will be released in the meantime. The movie, which was helmed by Amar Kaushik, also features Kriti Sanon. The date of release is set for November 25, 2022.