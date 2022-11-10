Iranian star of Oscar-winning film ‘The Salesman’, Taraneh Alidoost, poses without headscarf

Taraneh Alidoost, an Iranian actress best known for her role in Asghar Farhadi’s 2016 Oscar-winning drama film ‘The Salesman,’ has joined the ongoing anti-government Mahsa Amini protests to end the country’s mandatory Hijab law, which began in September this year.

In solidarity with the demonstrators, she posted a photo of herself without a headscarf on Instagram. According to the BBC, she is holding a sign that reads ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ in Kurdish.

Because of the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly a victim of police brutality after being arrested by religious morality police called Guidance Patrol for wearing a ‘improper’ hijab, the message is presumably in Kurdish rather than her native Persian.

The protests began on September 16, 2022, when Mahsa Amini died in a hospital in Tehran, the country’s capital. While the authorities claimed she died as a result of a heart attack-induced coma, eyewitnesses, including women detained with her, claimed she was beaten by law enforcement personnel.

Her death sparked a wave of protests by Iranian women. Many women removed their hijab and cut their hair in public. In the resulting crackdown, more than 300 demonstrators have been killed as per the non-profit Iran Human Rights.