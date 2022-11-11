E-cigarettes are not safe! Make blood vessels permeable & impair function

Smoking tobacco products, such as cigarettes, increases the risk of developing heart illnesses and lung cancer, among other health problems. Electronic cigarettes, often known as e-cigarettes, became a viable option as the globe transitioned into the information age during the previous 10 years. However, current research unequivocally shows that e-cigarettes have their own set of health hazards.

Both tobacco and e-cigarette smokers showed signs of increased inflammation in blood vessels and a higher risk of blood clots, according to a team of researchers led by Dr. Matthew Springer of the University of California who received funding from the state’s National Institutes of Health (NIH). 120 adults between the ages of 21 and 50 participated in the study as volunteers; 42 of them regularly used e-cigarettes, 28 tobacco cigarettes, and 50 did not.

The blood vessels of both tobacco cigarette smokers and e-cigarette users were found to be less expandable when the researchers subsequently examined blood vessels in non-smokers using ultrasonography to test blood-vessel function. The serum from e-cigarette users made the cells more permeable or leaky than serum from tobacco smokers or non-smokers, which is a symptom of ‘impaired blood vessel function,’ according to the study.

In a statement to the journal ‘Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology’ published on October 26, Dr. Matthew Springer, who led the research, said that the findings ‘suggest that using the two products together, as many people do, could increase their health risks compared to using them individually’. In the research, older e-cigarette models were more often utilised than more contemporary ones. The study concluded that further research is required to fully comprehend how various e-cigarette models affect health.