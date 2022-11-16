Kane Williamson is not surprised by SunRisers Hyderabad’s decision to release him for the IPL 2023 season.

Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, stated on Wednesday that he did not take SunRisers Hyderabad’s decision to release him on the day of the retention deadline for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as a surprise. As all 10 teams finalised their lists of players to be retained and released on Tuesday, Williamson was one of the notable players to be released.

Franchises released up to 85 players before the IPL 2023 mini-auction, which is scheduled for December. Williamson, who was SRH’s captain last season and was retained by them for Rs 15 crore prior to the mega auction in 2022, was let go.

Williamson and Nicholas Pooran, two high-profile players who were released prior to the auction, suggest that SunRisers Hyderabad is looking to revamp the team. The 2016 winners will enter the auction with the largest winnings, totaling Rs 42.25 crore.

‘When it [the retention list] was formally disclosed, it wasn’t shocking. That’s how things are. I had a great time at SRH and have a lot of happy memories there’ said Kane Williamson, SRH let him know about their choice a few days before the deadline.

Williamson was a key player for the former champions before joining SunRisers Hyderabad in 2015. The captain of New Zealand participated in 76 games and amassed 2101 runs at an average of 36. After Warner handed over the reins to Williamson, SRH advanced to the IPL 2018 final.