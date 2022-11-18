First T20I between India and New Zealand was cancelled due to rain

Incessant rain rendered the Wellington, New Zealand, venue unusable on Friday, forcing the cancellation of the opening T20 International of the three-match series. As part of their tour of New Zealand, India is scheduled to play three ODIs after two more T20 Internationals. Following their elimination from the T20 World Cup semifinals in Australia, both teams entered. New Zealand was defeated by Pakistan, while India was defeated by eventual champions England.

Premier all-arounder Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian T20 team in place of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant serving as his backup.

Along with Rohit, the tour will also be without the services of ace batsman Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul.

Due to the rest of the older players, players like Shubman Gill, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson have been given a chance.

After the T20 World Cup, the entire coaching staff—including head coach Rahul Dravid—has also been given a break.

The tour’s Indian coach has been named as NCA president VVS Laxman.

On Sunday, the following T20I will be played in Mount Maunganui.