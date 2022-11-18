Stalin pays visit to family of deceased footballer, offers ten lakh solatium, government job

On Thursday, chief minister M K Stalin paid a visit to R Priya’s family in Chennai’s Vyasarpadi, two days after she died as a result of medical negligence during what was supposed to be a safe, routine, and minimally invasive surgical procedure to repair a ligament tear.

The chief minister gave one of her three brothers a solatium of Rs 10 lakh, as well as an allotment order for a 450 sq ft tenement from the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Habitat Board and a government job. Priya’s brother has also been hired as a data entry operator at the Tamil Nadu National Health Mission (NHM). Stalin expressed his condolences to the family.

Following Stalin’s visit, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and Union minister of state L Murugan paid a visit to the family and announced that the party will hold a football match in Priya’s honour in Chennai.

Annamalai told reporters that Tamil Nadu, which is known for its public infrastructure, should make sure that such incidents do not happen again.

‘We will conduct a massive football competition across Chennai in Priya’s name,’ said Annamalai. ‘We will bring Union sports minister (Anurag Thakur) for the event. Priya’s three brothers also play football and they will select 10 women football players. BJP will sponsor those 10 players entirely to whichever football academy they join.’

On November 16, the state human rights commission took this case on its own initiative and directed Tamil Nadu’s health and family welfare department to submit a report. Priya, 17, was a first-year college student who also played national-level football.

When she died of multiple organ failure on November 15, the government suspended two doctors: Dr. A Paul Ram Sankar, assistant professor of orthopaedics, and Dr. K Somasundar, casualty medical officer at Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital. A state-appointed committee found the surgeons negligent after they performed an arthroscopy to fix a ligament tear in her right knee on November 7.