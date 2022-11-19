Prarambh Mission: India’s first private rocket ‘Vikram-S’ blasts off successfully

Skyroot Aerospace launched India’s first privately developed rocket into orbit on Friday, making it the country’s first private space launch. The Prarambh mission will be carried out by the Vikram-S launch vehicle as a test flight in the second week of November.

The mission will be notable since, in the past, India’s space missions were created, designed and launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), making rockets a public sector company.

‘Mission Prarambh has been completed successfully. Congratulations.’ ISRO tweeted. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was there for the historic launch in Sriharikota, ‘the rocket launch signalled a turning point for Indian businesses.’

Prarambh, which means ‘the beginning’ and denotes a new era for the private space industry, is the name given to the mission by the Hyderabad-based rocket start-up.

As India’s first commercial space company, Skyroot Aerospace will use its inaugural mission to launch a rocket into orbit, ushering in a new era for the space industry, which was just recently opened up to private sector participation, the company said.

The launch vehicles of Skyroot Aerospace are referred to as ‘Vikram’ in honour of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the renowned scientist who established the Indian Space Programme.