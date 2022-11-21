In Shimla, burning coal inside a room to stay warm turns disastrous; 2 people are killed and 7 are critical.

In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, workers burned coal inside a room to stay warm, resulting in at least two deaths and seven injuries, authorities said on Sunday. According to reports, the workers are in critical condition.

The event took place on Friday night in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh’s Kotgarh region.

According to the authorities, the workers had burned coal inside the room they were sleeping in to stay warm during the cold weather, but the gas buildup and the lack of air in the space combined to cause suffocation.

On the second day, when the nearby villagers opened the door, they discovered all the workers were unconscious. Seven labourers are being treated in a nearby hospital while two of them passed away.

A case has been opened by the neighbourhood police in this regard.