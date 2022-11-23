Accused in Mangaluru blast case successfully practiced explosion in Shivamogga

The accused in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast, Syed Yasin, Maz Muneer Agmed, and Shariq, had previously experimented and rehearsed the explosion on the banks of the Tunga river in Shivamogga district. According to reports, the experimental explosion was also a success.

Mohammad Shariq, the main accused, was ‘influenced and inspired’ by the Islamic State (IS). Shariq had been in contact with the terrorist group for a long time, according to the preliminary investigation. Shariq radicalised and introduced Syed Yasin and Muneer Ahmed to ISIS. Shariq, Maza, and Yasin were classmates in high school. According to sources, Shariq had a handler who was orchestrating and instructing him on all of these activities.

The other two accused learned how to make bombs from Shariq’s PDF files and videos. They bought the timer relay circuits for the bomb on Amazon and two 9-volt batteries, switches, wires, matchboxes, and other explosive materials in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

The accused experimented the bomb explosion at Kemmangundi, a village on the banks of the Tunga river in Shivamogga district. The test explosion was a success.