Uddhav Thackeray says ‘Governor of Maharashtra is an Amazon parcel sent by the Center’

In an intensifying argument over remarks about Shivaji, Uddhav Thackeray today sought the return of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, comparing him to a ‘parcel sent by Amazon to Maharashtra.’ If Mr. Koshyari was not dismissed, the former Chief Minister vowed to stage a demonstration.

A statewide protest or bandh will be arranged, Mr. Thackeray warned reporters, ‘if they don’t take back this governor, who is a parcel supplied via Amazon to Maharashtra by the federal government, within two to five days.’

The remarks made by Governor Koshyari about the Maratha hero Chhatrapati Shivaji have incited outrage across the political spectrum of Maharashtra.

At a celebration honouring NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the governor made the remarks.

‘Previously, when asked who your icon is, you would typically respond with Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, or Mahatma Gandhi. You don’t need to go anywhere in Maharashtra because there are so many icons already present. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a symbol of the past, BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari are today’s icons’ On Saturday, Mr. Koshyari made a statement.