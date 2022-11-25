Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches 2 new international flight services

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched 2 new international flight services. The air carrier will operate flights to Kazan and Yekaterinburg in Russia from Abu Dhabi. The services will begin from December 29.

With the addition of the new direct flights, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now operate 28 routes, including Alexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chittagong, Kathmandu, Muscat, Salalah, Sarajevo, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul, Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, and Moscow.

Flights to Yekaterinburg from Abu Dhabi will depart at 9.05am and the return flight from Yekaterinburg will take off at 16.25 and touch Abu Dhabi airport at 20.50. Flights to Kazan will begin operating from December 30 and the departure time is 9am. The return flight will leave Kazan at 14.05 and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 20.05 (Tuesday-Friday)

Travellers can now book their tickets by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.